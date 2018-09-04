“I’m not someone therapy works on,” the lead of the new show Philbert says. “I might be too smart.” But the once-and-current TV star’s inner circle is convinced that he needs some help: “Are you keeping things together?” “What’s going on with you?” “Are you gonna be OK?” “You say you wanna get better and you don’t know how.”

Messed up much?

Here’s the trailer for Season 5 of BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s trippy toon starring Will Arnett and the equine title character who had a hit TV show in the ’90s, hit the skids like a wrecking ball and has hoofed his way back to small-screen success. But there’s that slight hint of a drinking problem.

In his new show, BoJack plays a character with disturbing parallels to his real life, echoes that force the star to confront himself and his past in ways large and small. But the main thing that happens this season is that Diane (Alison Brie) gets a haircut. “We spent a lot of time figuring out the haircut — the style, the volume, the bounce, the sheen — and we’re really proud of the way it came out,” Netflix says in the press notes. “We really think people are going to like this new season, and Diane’s new haircut!”

Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul and Paul F. Thompkins also star in the offbeat ani series in which humans and talking animals live side-by-side.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Season 5 of BoJack Horseman launches September 14 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above and the new key art below.