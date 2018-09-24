Bodyguard has been the most explosive new drama in Britain this year and its finale didn’t disappoint. Some 11M people tuned in at its peak, scoring BBC One’s Richard Madden-fronted drama a 47.9% share.

With an average of 10.4M people watching throughout the 75-minute finale on Sunday night, the show hit its highest average and peak overnight audiences of the season.

This comes after the show continued to find new viewers with consolidated numbers; the World Productions terror thriller opened with 6.7M live viewers last month with this first episode adding over 3M viewers to 10.4M after on-demand and catch-up viewers were added. It has been comfortably the biggest new drama launch in the UK in ten years.

Next up, the six-part show will launch in the U.S. and around the world on Netflix on 24 October after Deadline exclusively revealed that the ITV Studios Global Entertainment-distributed show was picked up by the SVOD service.

Created, written and executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard is set in and around the corridors of power. It tells the fictional story of David Budd (Madden), a heroic but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Branch of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, could he become her biggest threat?

Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, Pippa Haywood, Stuart Bowman and Paul Ready co-star. Executive producing the series are Jed Mercurio, Simon Heath for World Productions and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC.