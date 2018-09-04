CBS Evening News teased viewers with talk of Bob Woodward’s first TV interview about his bombshell book Fear: Trump in the White House. Excerpts from the book tore up the turf this afternoon, upstaging the first day of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Woodward sat down with CBS News’ national security correspondent David Martin to talk about his book, due out September 11 via Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS. The interview is set for For CBS Sunday Morning this weekend.

More teasing expected on Wednesday’s CBS This Morning.

In the book, President Donald Trump is described by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as an “idiot” and “unhinged,” by Defense Secretary James Mattis as having the political understanding of “a fifth or sixth grader,” by former economic adviser Gary Cohn as a “a professional liar,” and by his ex-personal attorney John Dowd as “a f*cking liar.”