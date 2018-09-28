Kristen Bell (Disney’s Frozen), Sarah Hyland (ABC’s Modern Family), Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) and Sofia Carson (Disney’s Descendants, Freeform’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) are set for Mickey’s 90th Spectacular two-hour television event celebrating 90 years of the beloved Disney mascot Mickey Mouse. Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will make a special appearance during the special set to air Sunday, November 4 at 8 PM on Disney-owned ABC.

The show also will include musical performances by Josh Groban, K-Pop band NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band. Groban and NCT 127 will perform original songs, while Odom, Trainor and Zac Brown Band will pay homage to Mickey with Disney classics. Odom will perform “When You Wish Upon A Star” from the 1940 Disney adaptation of Pinnochio, Trainor will sing “You’ve Got a Friend In Me,” the theme song from the Toy Story franchise and Zac Brown Band will perform a rendition of “Bare Necessities” from Disney classic The Jungle Book. More names and performance details will be released in the coming weeks.

Mickey Mouse has been the global ambassador of the Walt Disney Company since his big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular is produced by Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare are executive producers. Don Mischer will direct.