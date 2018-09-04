Blue Fox Entertainment has secured worldwide rights to Saint Judy, a biopic centered on immigration attorney Judy Wood starring Mission Impossible: Fallout star Michelle Monaghan. Blue Fox will launch international sales at the Toronto Film Festival and will release the film domestically early next year.

Directed by Sean Hanish, the pic also stars Leem Lubany, Common, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Peter Krause, Gabriel Bateman, Ben Schnetzer, Mykelti Williamson, Waleed Zuaiter, Kevin Chapman, and Aimee Garcia.

The pic follows Judy, a single mother in her mid-30’s, who single-handedly changed the U.S. law of asylum. In a landmark case, Ms. Wood represented an Afghan woman who fled her home country after being persecuted by the Taliban for opening a school for girls. Against all odds, Ms. Wood fought a tenacious battle both in and out of court, which culminated in arguments before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. By winning the case, she changed the Law of Asylum nationwide, allowing women to be designated a protected class – saving the lives of not only her client but thousands of other female refugees.

Dmitry Portnoy wrote the original screenplay.

The film was produced by Cannonball Production principals Paul Jaconi-Biery and Hanish. Kelly Kahl, Alfred Molina, Gabriela Revila Lugo, and Jaime T. Surenkamp served as executive producers.

Blue Fox’s Todd Slater negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group negotiating on behalf of the filmmakers.