Country music star and The Voice judge Blake Shelton is the latest to lend his voice to the STX animated feature UglyDolls.

Shelton will also perform original songs as the character of OX, the unofficial Mayor of Uglyville. joins previously announced cast members Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, and Gabriel Iglesias.

UglyDolls is based on the toy brand and follows the citizens of the unconventional and adorably different town of Uglyville. The free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

UglyDolls in slated to open theaters May 10, 2019 and will serve as the foundation of a planned UglyDolls franchise for STX Entertainment. An animated kids series is in development with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu.

Shelton’s latest album, Texoma Shore, was his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and 11th all-genre Top 10. He has won numerous awards including “Male Video of the Year” and “Video of the Year,” at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

He is repped by WME and Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Entertainment.