It’s been more than 30 years since that day when international money markets were pierced in the heart by downward-pointing arrows and the Dow Jones average suffered its worst-ever single-day drop. Maybe now it’s OK to laugh it. That’s what Showtime is hoping for with its new comedy starring Don Cheadle, Andrews Rannells and Regina Hall. Watch the first-look teaser above.

Written by creators David Caspe and Jordan Cahan and originally titled Ball Street, Black Monday takes us back to October 19, 1987. No one ever really knew who caused it — until now. The series shows how a group of outsiders took on the Street’s blueblood, old-boys club and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, along with a few other things.

In his second lead role in a Showtime comedy set in the world of high finance, House of Lies alum Don Cheadle stars as Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski, a self-educated, self-made, self-destructive master of the universe whose firm the financial press called, “The L.A. Raiders of corporate raiders.” Rannells is Blair Shmerman, a fresh-out-of-Wharton trading prodigy whose pure heart struggles to survive Wall Street, and Regina Hall plays Jammer’s top lieutenant, Dawn Darcy, the first female head trader on the street, who rides the second wave of feminism through a sea of horny millionaires.

Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott and Eugene Cordero co-star in the series, and Ken Marino and Kurt Braunohler are guest stars. Set Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed the pilot and exec produce with Caspe and Cahan. Showtime will bow the 10-episode series in early January. Until then, check out the first footage — set to the decided not-period-specific tones on Kids See Ghosts’ “Freeee” — and tell us if your money is on Black Monday.