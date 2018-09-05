Black Love creators Codie Oliver and Tommy Oliver are ready to spread the love. The filmmakers and real-life couple that created the popular OWN docuseries have launched a new website today and announced the first-ever Black Love Summit.

BlackLove.com looks to establish itself as the premiere digital destination of its kind with content created specifically for the Black community, with an eye toward fostering healthy dialogue on topics including dating, health and sexuality, marriage, parenting, self-love and men’s lifestyle. BlackLove.com’s digital off-shoots will include in-depth stories, interviews, features, and more than a dozen original digital series set to premiere this year.

The inaugural Black Love Summit will take place in Los Angeles Oct. 6-7 at the Montalban Theater and The W Hollywood. The Summit is a two-day conference for married and single audiences to enjoy live discussions, engage in conversation and build community around happy, healthy relationships. Featured speakers include Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Chris and Vanessa Spencer, and many more.

When Black Love premiered on OWN it drew 1.2 million total viewers and 0.89 rating for women 25-54 in live+same day, making it OWN’s most-watched unscripted series debut in network history and its highest-rated unscripted series debut in more than four years in the demo.