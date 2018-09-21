Major Crimes alumna Kearran Giovanni is set for recurring role on the upcoming second season of the CW’s Black Lightning.

The series, based on the characters from DC created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, focuses on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school, who is pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Giovanni will play Cutter, a smart, proud, tough and beautiful woman more than able to best a man in combat — a mercenary trained by British intelligence.

Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the DC Comics-based Black Lightning is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Schechter. Season 2 launches October 9 on the CW.

Giovanni played the lead role of Amy Sykes on TNT’s Major Crimes, which wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this year. She’ll soon be seen in a guest role on CBS’ Bull. Her previous credits include CW’s Dynasty, a recurring on NBC’s Designated Survivor, a starring role alongside Hugh Jackman in Hugh Jackman: Back On Broadway, and guest spots on Royal Pains and Beauty and the Beast. She is repped by APA and Vanguard Management Group.