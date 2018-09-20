We’re hearing about the list of actresses who are reading for Warner Bros./DC’s Birds of Prey movie. The characters of Huntress, Rene Montoya and Black Canary would be a part of Harley Quinn’s all girl gang. They take on Batman villain Black Mask with the help of Cassandra Cain. Margot Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn.

Being considered fro the role of Huntress is The Mummy actress Sofia Boutella, Fargo and Cloverfield Lane actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Wolf of Wall Street and How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti and Margaret Qualley, the latter who is starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and starred in HBO’s The Leftovers.

For Rene Montoya One Day at a Time‘s Justina Machado is in the mix along with Vida‘s Roberta Colindrez. Montoya is a lesbian detective on the Gotham City police force.

Reading for Black Canary, known for her shrieking cry, are Belle‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Underground actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Robbie is producing with Sue Kroll, and Bryan Unkeless. Christina Hodson wrote the script. Cathy Yan is directing, which Deadline exclusively reported back in April. Yan becomes the third female filmmaker to join the DC club after Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay (for upcoming The New Gods), and the first female Asian director ever tapped to direct a superhero film.

Back in July, Deadline reported that Birds of Prey snagged the largest California Filmmaking tax credit incentive the 19 films announced with $12.6 million. Production is scheduled to begin next year with final decisions on the above roles in the next two weeks.