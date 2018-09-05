A year after Billy Eichner left TruTV and took his show Billy on the Street with him, he is coming back with new episodes of his popular man-on-the-street series.

The eight short-form web-only episodes hail from Billy on the Street producer Funny Or Die, in partnership with Lyft Entertainment. The list of celebrities, who answer trivia questions and participate in other antics, include Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, The Last O.G. actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and others.

The new episodes will be available on all of Eichner’s social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) as well as the Billy on the Street Youtube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms and FunnyOrDie.com.

Billy on the Street debuted on Fuse in 2011 and aired there for three seasons before moving to TruTV for a two-year run that earned the show one daytime Emmy nomination and two Primetime Emmy nods. When he announced the series’ departure from TruTV last September, Eichner promised that “Billy on the Street will be back! But we’re shifting gears a bit.”

While Billy on the Street was on hiatus, Eichner co-starred on American Horror Story: Cult and on the upcoming eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s FX series, Apocalypse. He also will star as Timon in Disney’s remake of The Lion King as well as the holiday film Noelle with Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader and Shirley Maclaine. In addition, he is developing his first comedy special at Netflix and has partnered with Funny or Die to launch “Glam Up The Midterms,” a campaign to encourage and energize young people to vote during the November 2018 midterm elections.

“After 5 seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects,” Eichner said. “Now that those are taking shape, I’m truly thrilled we’ve found a way to bring Billy on the Street back that makes so much sense for this particular show. As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety ridden time and I hope these new segments – featuring the most stunning roster of guests we’ve ever had – give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to,” he added.

The deals were negotiated by UTA, which represents Funny Or Die, Eichner, as well as Lyft through the agency’s in-house brand consulting group, UTA Marketing.