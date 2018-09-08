Actor Bill Daily, the jocular sidekick to Larry Hagman on I Dream of Jeannie and later the star of a short-lived series of his own, has died. He passed at age 91 on Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to his son.

Daily was on all five years of the I Dream of Jeannie sitcom, playing the supportive friend to Jeannie (and genie) master Hagman.

He later was a neighbor of Bob Newhart on The Bob Newhart Show, playing pilot Howard Borden, and then appeared as Dr. Larry Dykstra, a psychiatrist on ALF. He also appeared on the TV shows Bewitched, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Love American Style, Aloha, Paradise, and Starting from Scratch.

Daily’s own TV series, Small & Frye, lasted just three months into its 1980 run. He rounded out his career by serving as the director of the New Mexico Film Commission in the late 1980s.

He is survived by his son J. Patrick Daily, who worked as a key grip for films.