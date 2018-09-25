Bill Cosby might be going to prison for three to 10 years but his star is staying put on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles that the sidewalk stars are historical records, and are not removed when “the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations.”

Cosby’s star has been vandalized more than once, most recently earlier this month with the words “serial rapist.”

Here is the Chamber’s statement:

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”