Two of Bill Cosby’s many accusers said on Sunday that they hope that the disgraced actor-comedian will be sentenced to jail at this week’s hearing.

Accusers Lise-Lotte Lublin and Chelan Lasha, who, with Gloria Allred, spoke to the Associated Press said that they hope they will be able to read victim impact statements before Cosby is sentenced on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. In 2004, He was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. The sentencing hearing is set for two days and will begin Monday in Montgomery County.

“I really think it’s important that he spend some time behind bars,” Lublin told the AP. “At some point, he should acknowledge what he’s done, and do the time for the crime.”

Lublin said Cosby assaulted her in 1989 while Lasha said she was assaulted in 1986 when she was an aspiring actress.

Found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand this spring in a retrial, Cosby will be in the Norristown, PA, this week for the hearing. Potentially having to face statements from a plethora of alleged victims as well as Constand, Cosby could get decades behind bars. Earlier this week, Cosby’s bid to have the case replaced or recused was rejected.

More than 60 women have claimed in recent years that Cosby sexually assaulted or drugged them, with some incidents occurring as far back the late 1960s. The actor stood trial on criminal charges in the Keystone State because the jurisdiction has a much longer statute of limitations on sex crimes than most states. A number of civil cases against Cosby have been launched across the country.