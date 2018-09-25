Reaction is coming in to the sentencing of Bill Cosby, who went from “America’s Dad” to “sexually violent predator” after his conviciton in a 2004 sexual assault case. A suburban Philadelphia judge today gave the comic actor three to 10 years in state prison, and Cosby was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs — and on camera.
“This has been a long journey to justice for all of the accusers — particularly for Andrea Contand and her family,” attorney Gloria Allred told reporters outside the courtroom in Norristown, PA, referring to the woman Cosby sexually assaulted in 2004. “This is a very important day; judgment day has come.”
Cosby must serve at least three years in state prison before he can petition for some form of supervised release. However, under Pennsylvania law, having the ability to seek supervised release is no assurance he will get it.
More than 60 women have come forward in the past few years with accounts of Cosby drugging and assaulting them, but the Pennsylvania action was the only criminal case in the country due to its longer-than-usual statute of limitations for sex crimes.
Here is a sampling of the reactions coming in about his sentencing:
Dominic Patten contributed to this report.