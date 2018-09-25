Reaction is coming in to the sentencing of Bill Cosby, who went from “America’s Dad” to “sexually violent predator” after his conviciton in a 2004 sexual assault case. A suburban Philadelphia judge today gave the comic actor three to 10 years in state prison, and Cosby was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs — and on camera.

“This has been a long journey to justice for all of the accusers — particularly for Andrea Contand and her family,” attorney Gloria Allred told reporters outside the courtroom in Norristown, PA, referring to the woman Cosby sexually assaulted in 2004. “This is a very important day; judgment day has come.”

Shutterstock

Cosby must serve at least three years in state prison before he can petition for some form of supervised release. However, under Pennsylvania law, having the ability to seek supervised release is no assurance he will get it.

More than 60 women have come forward in the past few years with accounts of Cosby drugging and assaulting them, but the Pennsylvania action was the only criminal case in the country due to its longer-than-usual statute of limitations for sex crimes.

Here is a sampling of the reactions coming in about his sentencing:

Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 25, 2018

Sexually violent predator Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years.

Justice, just a little.

Here is part of the statement my brave, beautiful client Janice Dickinson was prepared to read in court this week, had the judge allowed it. pic.twitter.com/MMPI5e5zEc — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 25, 2018

#Cosby gets 3-10 years for sexual assault. #Trump admits on tape to sexual assault against women & he becomes president. #Kavanaugh has been accused & yet he’s up for #SupremeCourtJudge. If we’re gonna convict sexual predators to the pen, shouldn’t we convict them all? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 25, 2018

Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator b4 sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice &vindication. Have we learned nothing? #IBelieveDrFord #IBelieveDeborahRamirez — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 25, 2018

Damn. Multi-millionaire sex predator — but he’s black. For Trump, this is the Kobayashi Maru of presidential pardons. https://t.co/hEPBsJLPQQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby sentenced to jail because America doesn't allow rape.

He'll now do 3-10 years in our prison system, where America allows rape. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years for sexual assault that took place years ago, but Brett Kavanaugh can still go to the U.S. Supreme Court without even an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 25, 2018

As a Philadelphian and fan of his shows and comedy, I can say that Bill Cosby deserves every ounce of that jail time. #dontdruggirlsmaybe #dontrapeperhaps — Quinta (@quintabrunson) September 25, 2018

Having been scheduled opposite “The Cosby Show” I too could have made a victim impact statement. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) September 25, 2018

If Bill Cosby outlives the jail sentence…. — Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) September 25, 2018

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.