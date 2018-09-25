Time’s Up, the organization founded by prominent Hollywood women in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, today heralded the most significant conviction of the #MeToo era. The group issued a statement applauding Bill Cosby’s sentencing of three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home 14 years ago.

“Cosby’s sentencing should serve as a reminder to abusers everywhere that no one operates with impunity,” the organization posted on Twitter. “We remain in solidarity with all of the brave women who came forward and hold them in our hearts today.”

Constand had once looked up to Cosby as a mentor and friend, but the former professional athlete said she found herself helpless as she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

“When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities. Now, almost 15 years later, I’m a middle-aged woman who’s been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward,” Constand said in her statement to the court Monday. “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

Constand and nine women who also have accused Cosby of sexually predatory acts were in court Tuesday morning to hear Judge Steven T. O’Neill deliver his verdict.

“It is time for justice, Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you,” O’Neill said in court. “The day has come. The time has come.”