It took nearly three years for Bill Cosby to be sentenced to prison after being arrested in 2015 for a rape over a decade beforehand but the bureaucracy of justice moved fast today.

Less than three hours after being given three to ten years behind bars by Judge Steven O’Neill, the man one called “America’s Dad” was being booked and photographed at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

After a short stint at that facility, Cosby will be moved tonight by Sheriff’s deputies to the nearby SCI Phoenix to start the first stage of his sentence for the rape of Andrea Constand in 2004.

“Today justice was served, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele after the conclusion of the two-day sentencing hearing that also saw Cosby designated as sexually violent predator. “It was a long time coming,” the local top prosecutor added.

“It’s not a cause for celebration,” Steele told assembled media across the street from the Norristown, PA courthouse where Judge O’Neill handed out the sentence this afternoon.

“We take very seriously the taking of someone liberty, But I will not apologize for our job,” he went on to say with a silent Constand by his side and references to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements “Our job is to separate predators from the good people in our community, and that happened today.”

Despite the claims of over 60 women that The Cosby Show creator drugged and assaulted them over the past five decades and a retrial this spring that found the actor guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, representatives for the now imprisoned convicted felon tried to turn the spotlight away from the once beloved man.

“Mr. Cosby’s defense team is preparing a motion to address Mr. Steele’s use of falsified evidence,” said Andrew Wyatt after today’s hearing. “Mr. Cosby clearly has been denied his right to a fair trial,” he added in language like that Camille Cosby has used in her recent efforts to get Judge O’Neill taken off the case due to so-called misconduct.

“These injustices must be corrected immediately,” Wyatt declared in what was the least evocative portion of his statement Tuesday.

“I believe and I think it is important to point out that this has been the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States,” the usually hyperbolic Wyatt asserted. “Dr. Cosby has been one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States over 50 plus years,” he went on to say before taking it to a whole other place. “What is going on in Washington today with Judge Kavanaugh is part of that sex war that Judge O’Neill along with his wife are a part of.”

Read all of the statement from Bill Cosby’s PR rep here:

I believe and I think it is important to point out that this has been the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States. Dr. Cosby has been one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States over 50 plus years. He has used his celebrity to humanize all races, genders and religions for over 50 plus years. He has used education to promote human responsibility and conflict resolution for over 50 plus years. His platform as been the “Revolution Is In The Home.” This was not pointed out to the jury or allowed in court because the racist and sexist mass media was attacking and denouncing Dr. Cosby whenever his lawyers even hinted their was racist or sexism present. All three of the psychologists who testified against Dr. Cosby were white women who make money off of accusing black men of being sexual predators. It is no accident that the prosecutor Steele worked so closed with anti-black and anti-male activist Gloria Allred who tried to extort $100 million dollars from Dr. Cosby in 2014 and continues to produce racist and sexist publicity against him. What is going on in Washington today with Judge Kavanaugh is part of that sex war that Judge O’Neill along with his wife are a part of. Regarding the psychologist Kristen Dudley – She is a practitioner of “Hateful, Racist Speech” along with District Attorney Kevin Steele, Judge O’Neill and his wife. To show their egregious behavior my Associate Ebonee Benson and I unearthed that the Prosecutor Kevin Steele tampered with evidence present during the trial. Below are the details of our findings and the research that has been done. 1. We have now learned and will prove that the DA of Montgomery County used falsified evidence against Bill Cosby. 2. During both trials, Mr. Steele introduced what he claimed was an accurate recording of a conversation between Gianna Constand and Mr. Cosby. 3. After intense research by my Associate Ebonee Benson, we discovered that the recording was doctored, Mr. Cosby retained a forensic expert to conduct an analysis of the recording. 4. The forensic expert has now confirmed that the tape was manipulated in two places. The expert, in her own words, concluded: “Without question, this is not an authentic recording.” 5. Mr. Cosby’s defense team is preparing a motion to address Mr. Steele’s use of falsified evidence. Mr. Cosby clearly has been denied his right to a fair trial. These injustices must be corrected immediately.

Of the doctored tape allegations, which have been mentioned in previous hearings in this matter, D.A. Steele was scathing of Cosby, his reps and ever changing team of lawyers: “If that’s what they’ve got, it’s beyond a Hail Mary. This is nothing new, maybe its new for these defense attorneys.”

There are several civil cases ongoing against Cosby, but because Pennsylvania has a much longer statute of limitations on sex crimes than most states, he pulled into court on criminal charges in late 2015 just before time ran out on the Constand case.

Despite admitting in depositions more than a decade ago to giving Benadryl pills to Constand on the night of the apparent assault in his Philadelphia-area mansion more than a decade ago, Cosby has unsuccessfully insisted through various investigations and two trials that the encounter with the ex-Temple basketball team employee was consensual.