A&E has pulled off a coup by securing Monica Lewinsky to feature in six-part documentary The Impeachment of Bill Clinton (w/t).

The cable network has ordered the series from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, Jemina Khan’s Instinct Productions and Emmy-winning director Blair Foster (Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge). It will weave together never-seen-before archival footage with exclusive new interviews, of which Lewinsky’s appearance is the most high-profile.

Beginning November 18, the limited doc series will explore the biggest political scandal of its generation and look at broader topics including media, feminism, politics and power. It will investigate the history leading up to the impeachment trial and chronicles the role each of these forces played in this story of sex, power, money, lies and ideological warfare.

The doc series comes a few months after A&E sister network History scrapped its planned drama series, The Breach, about the same subject.

Gibney, Foster and Stacey Offman serve as executive producers for Jigsaw Productions, while Khan and Henrietta Conrad serve as executive producers for Instinct Productions. Rich Perello serves as co-executive producer and Trevor Davidoski as producer for Jigsaw. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Molly Thompson and Evan Lerner. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to The Impeachment of Bill Clinton.

“A real-life political thriller, The Impeachment of Bill Clinton is the most in-depth and intimate account of how one of the biggest scandals in our nation’s history unfolded, forever changing the landscape of American politics,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E. “Alex, Blair and the rest of our incredible creative team masterfully take viewers through the events that divided the nation, while exploring the deeper conversations that resulted from them about sexism, harassment and public shaming that the country still wrestles with today.”

“I thought I knew a lot about President Clinton’s impeachment because I lived through it. However, when I began this project, I quickly realized much of what I thought I knew was incomplete, or worse, inaccurate,” said Foster. “My goal for this series was to do a deep dive into the facts and speak to as many people as possible who were involved. The deeper I got the clearer it became that this series is as much about the present day as it is about the 1990s. To borrow a phrase from Barbara Tuchman, this series serves as a ‘distant mirror’ on our current political situation and is far more timely than I ever anticipated.”

“Blair has done magnificent work with this mini-series. She takes a story we thought we all knew and shows it to us in an entirely new light,” added Gibney. “Through the testimony of an extraordinary number of key participants, Blair illuminates the origins of today’s political chicanery and tribalism, the media madness of scandal and the way that individuals – with all their messy, contradictory and deeply human motivations – are sacrificed at the altar of power and ambition.”