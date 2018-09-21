Big Brother (1.6, 6.19M) was Thursday’s most watched broadcast program at 9 PM, besting its Big 4 timeslot competition combined in the demo. It was Thursday’s only original primetime program on the broadcast nets.

CBS’s Big Bang Theory repeat (1.2, 7.54M) dominated 8 PM; a repeat Young Sheldon (1.2, 6.92M) did same at 8:30 PM. Those two comedies beat their Big 4 competition combined in total viewers.

Big Brother has been much in the news of late, what with host Julie Chen having identified herself on the show as Julie Chen Moonves since last Thursday’s double-elimination edition. Married to ousted CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves, her move seems to signal she has not, in wake of Ronan Farrow’s second round of accusers coming forward, changed the position of support for her husband she made in a statement back in July following Farrow’s first report of women accusing Les Moonves of sexual misconduct/harassment.

Though making headlines in the media, Big Brother currently is flat versus last week in the demo (1.6 vs. 1.6). And, with an NFL preemption in the Cleveland last night currently showing up in the show’s preliminary numbers, it’s likely to tick down 1/10th later in the day, as are NBC’s stats which include NFL ratings in New York market.

Meanwhile, BB’s 1.6 already is down 11% compared to final Thursday 1.8 demo rating for Big Brother of last summer.

CBS (1.2, 5.75M) controlled Thursday in both metrics, followed by NBC (0.7, 3.29M) in both. ABC (0.4, 2.36M) and Fox (0.4, 1.50M) tied for third in the demo; CW (0.2, 645K) followed.