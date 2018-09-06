In their latest Wednesday 8 PM smackdown CBS’s Big Brother (1.5 demo rating, 5.45M viewers) was the night’s top broadcast program in the demo, but NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.4, 9.73M) claimed the Wednesday crown in overall audience by a lap (aka 4.3 million).

Both shows bested Fox’s 8-10 PM Masterchef (1.0, 3.36M) and CW’s Burden of Truth (0.1, 660K) which returned to the slate on par with its last broadcast, as well as ABC comedy repeats.

NBC’s World of Dance (1.0, 5.19M) ranked No. 1 in both metrics from 9-11 PM, growing its overall audience week to week.

NBC (1.2, 6.701M) bagged its fourth consecutive Wednesday in both metrics. Network was followed, not closely, by Fox (0.9, 3.362M) in the demo and CBS (0.8, 3.752M) in total viewers. An all-repeat slate put ABC (0.6, 2.262M) in fourth place in both metrics; CW (0.1 575K) followed.