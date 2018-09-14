Big Brother, featuring Julie Chen’s dramatic first CBS appearance since CBS Corp’s ouster of CEO husband Les Moonves, was Thursday night’s highest rated broadcast programming in key demos by a considerable margin.

BB (1.7, 5.99M) jumped 2/10ths from previous Thursday in the demo to tie its season high. But all networks Thursday numbers are somewhat muddied by Hurricane Florence pre-emptions in affected areas, while Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals NFL play impacted CBS as well as NBC in those two markets.

CBS’s 8 PM The Big Bang Theory repeat (1.2, 6.77M) topped primetime in total viewers.

CBS took every half hour in both metrics, starting with repeats of Big Bang Theory (1.2, 6.77M) and Young Sheldon (1.1, 6.41M).

Opposite Big Brother, ABC’s 9 PM Match Game (0.8, 4.30M) achieved a new season high in the demo, off its Celebrity Family Feud repeat lead-in (0.9, 5.25M). ABC’s 10 PM Take Two season finale (0.5, 2.94M) nabbed its best numbers in a month, tying NBC’s Law & Order: SVU repeat (0.5, 2.24M) in the demo, but but falling short of CBS’s S.W.A.T repeat (0.6, 3.34M).

Big Brother featured Double Elimination Night and Chen’s return. She had been MIA from her other CBS program, The Talk, since Monday, after announcing she was taking time off to be with her family. Moonves stepped down as CEO on Sunday after New Yorker published a second Ronan Farrow report in which more women accused allegations of sexual misconduct against the industry veteran.

CBS (1.2, 5.31M) easily took the night in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.7, 4.16M). NBC (0.5, 2.24M) and repeat-laden Fox (0.5, 1.68M) tied for No. 3 in the demo. Rerun-filled CW (0.1, 634K) followed.