EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Beyond White Space, a sci-fi movie directed by Ken Locsmandi. He is making his feature helming debut after a VFX career that includes work on Fight Club and The Matrix. A theatrical release for the pic starring Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao and Dave Sheridan is planned for later this year.

Written by Ryan Colucci and Clay McLeod Chapman, the film is set in 2150 A.D. During its final harvest of the season, a deep-space fishing vessel encounters a rare creature, mammoth in size and highly territorial. Matters get worse when a vicious band of scavengers intercept the vessel, leaving them with nothing. With no cargo and few supplies, the crew makes the daring decision to venture into uncharted territory and attempt to capture the creature for a large black-market take.

“Ken and his team have created a sprawling, visually stunning film and we can’t wait for

audiences to have the opportunity to get lost in the world they created,” Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg said. He negotiated the deal with Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Colucci, James Devoti, Locsmandi and Mark B. Newbauer are producers for Spoke Lane Entertainment and Filmworks/FX. High Octane is selling international rights.