The Beyond Fest genre film festival has announced the full programming slate for its Sept. 26-Oct. 9 run at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

The 2018 programming offers 46 features and 24 west coast premieres, all screened as a fundraiser for the American Cinematheque non-profit. The festival opens with Gaspar Noe’s Climax, starring Sofia Boutella, and closes with S. Craig Zahler’s crime-opus Dragged Across Concrete. A special highlight will be the triumphant return of Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero, the men behind The Room, for the world premiere of Best F(R)iends: Volume 2.

Earlier, Beyond Fest announced a 13-film retrospective on cult auteur David Cronenberg’s work, with the director expected to attend three of the screenings.

Other films bowing at Beyond Fest include Bad Times at the El Royale, with writer/director Drew Goddard in person; Lords of Chaos, presented unrated and uncut by director Jonas Åckerlund; An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, with stars Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson joining director Jim Hosking in person; Steve McQueen’s female-led thriller, Widows; and director Zhang Yimou’s return to martial arts/wuxia, Shadow.

The Hulu Theatre will also debut a series of festive shorts created specifically by Hulu for their annual Huluween celebration.

Tickets for Beyond Fest are now on sale via Brown Paper Tickets. The complete lineup of films can be found at beyondfest.com.