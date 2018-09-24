EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is set for Sony Pictures’ Little Women, the remake which is being written and directed by Greta Gerwig. The previously announced cast includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, James Norton, and Louis Garrel.

The pic will reunite Odenkirk and Streep, both of whom starred in the Oscar-nominated feature, The Post. Odenkirk’s recent credits include Girlfriend’s Day for Netflix, which he also wrote, The Disaster Artist, and Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2.

The film is based on the classic story by Louisa May Alcott. Amy Pascal is producing the project, along with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord, while Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production via Sony’s label Columbia Pictures.

Odenkirk can currently be seen in Season 4 of AMC’s acclaimed drama, Better Call Saul. He is also teaming up with John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad and director Ilya Naishuller to develop, produce and star in the action thriller Nobody, and is currently in development on the FX miniseries Night of the Gun, based on the memoirs of late New York Times columnist David Carr.

