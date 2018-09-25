EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Bad‘s Betsy Brandt, Malcolm in the Middle alum Jane Kaczmarek, Annika Marks (The Affair) and Jenny O’Hara (American Housewife, The Fosters) will star in Killing Eleanor, a dark indie comedy penned by Marks. Rich Newey is directing the pic, which will go into production next month in Illinois.

Marks, whose acting credits include The Affair, Amazon’s Goliath series, and Waco, is also producing the pic with Angie Gaffney, Richard Kahan, and Newey.

The plot follows Natalie (Marks), fresh out of rehab for her ever-persistent painkiller addiction, and the terminally ill Eleanor (O’Hara), who is determined to take control of the end of her life, with Natalie’s assistance. When Natalie’s confrontation-averse, enabling mother Martina (Kaczmarek) and type-A older sister Anya (Brandt) demand weekly drug tests, she reluctantly agrees to help Eleanor — in exchange for clean urine.

Ted Reilly and Kelly Waller of Chicago Media Angels will serve as executive producers.

Marks is repped by TalentWorks and LiNK Entertainment; O’Hara by SDB Partners; Kaczmarek by ICM Partners; Brandt by TalentWorks and Patty Woo Management.

Newey, who has directed episodes for NBC’s Blindspot and the CW’s Beauty and the Beast, is repped by Kaplan-Stahler, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and Integral Artists.