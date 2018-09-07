Beth Krakower who repped such composers as The Walking Dead‘s Bear McCreary, House of Cards’ Jeff Beal and Drive‘s Cliff Martinez, died Wednesday morning at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 46.

Krakower was known by those in the industry for her warmth, eloquence and brilliance. Her other clients included the original Mission: Impossible theme composer Lalo Schifrin (who was just announced yesterday as the recipient of an honorary Oscar) as well as Blake Neely, Kurt Farquhar, Ryan Shore, Michael Abels, David Schwartz, among others.

In a statement, Beal, who won Emmys for his TV music with Krakower as publicist, said “being in her orbit of joy, dedicated work, and brilliance.” He spoke of “working so hard for so many of us collectively.” Neely said that Krakower was “a wonderful human [who] lived life the right way: optimism, kindness, laughter and love.” Shore referred to her as “passionate, talented, insightful, courageous, generous, dedicated, fearless.”

She was born in New York City, Dec. 5, 1971, and attended Farmingdale High School and graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1993. While still in college, she worked in radio, and became general manager of 99Rock in Hanover, N.H. She worked in promotions at Pipeline Records, King Biscuit Flower Hour Entertainment and Mechanic Records. It was during her tenure at Milan Entertainment in the mid 90s as a national director of radio and web promotions, and acting director of media relations, where she fell in love with the film score and soundtrack business.

In 1998 she left Milan and launched CineMedia Promotions, which specialized in PR for soundtracks, crossover artists and cast-album recordings. By 2015 she established The Krakower Group where she handled publicity for composers as well as their awards season campaigns.

Krakower served for eight years as New York chapter manager of Film Music Network and was assistant program director of filmmusicradio.com. She was also an adjunct professor at Baruch College in NYC, where she taught Entertainment Marketing and Marketing Music on the Web. She also worked for the Telluride Film Festival for many years. Her volunteer work included serving on the Executive Board of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, The Teak Fellowship, Dartmouth Alumni in Entertainment and Media Association, and the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine. In 2008 she earned the Young Alumni Distinguished Service Award from Dartmouth College.