BET has closed deals for Q 85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones, a music special celebrating the life and legacy of legendary producer and musician Quincy Jones. As we reported, the special, which will mark Jones’ 85th birthday, will tape on September 25 at the Microsoft Theatre LA Live.

Joining honoree Jones at the celebration will be his daughter, actress-producer Rashida Jones, Brian McKnight, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Charlie Wilson, Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, Fantasia, Patti Austin, NE-YO, Terrance Blanchard, Yolanda Adams, Dave Chappelle, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Gladys Knight, Danny Glover and others.

As Deadline previously reported, the special had been in the works for months at CBS, which recently opted not to proceed with it. Jones and his team brought in seasoned live TV events producer Don Mischer, and the event was taken out, drawing interest from both traditional networks, including BET, and streaming platforms. The producers started talks with BET, which progressed quickly.