Benedict Cumberbatch is sharing details about his intervention in a recent apparent robbery-in-progress in London.

“Basically what happened is…I saw a bicycle delivery guy getting surrounded by some guys on a very cold November night and I just stopped the Uber we were in and tried to calm the kids down…tried to calm him down because he looked like he was about to fight for his life,” Cumberbatch said Monday during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The attempted robbery took place on Marylebone High Street, near the fictional home of his Sherlock BBC TV character.

“[I] didn’t really think twice about knives or acid or any of the other things that can be part of that situation,” he says. “… I literally got in the way… I also tried to stop traffic so they could witness it and if anything did happen that there were people there and that might scare any violence out of the situation.”

Cumberbatch also called his actions “a bit foolhardy,” saying he didn’t even consider the potential dangers involved.

The Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War star most recently was seen in the title role of the Showtime/Sky West miniseries Patrick Melrose.

You watch the clip of the interview above.