Johnny English Strikes Back and Paddington 2 star Ben Miller has joined the cast of ITV psychological drama The Man.

Miller will star alongside Christopher Robin and Killing Eve star Ken Nwosu in the three-part bullying drama, which was created by Doctor Foster and Press creator Mike Bartlett.

Also joining the cast are Sean Sagar (Top Boy), Susannah Fielding (Black Mirror), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Phoebe Nicholls (Downton Abbey), Ritu Ayra (Humans), Alexandra Roach (Black Mirror), Michael Cochrane (The Archers) and Debbie Chazen (Doctor Who).

This contemporary drama will be directed by Julia Ford (Safe) and produced by Colin Wratten (Killing Eve). It is produced by ITV Studios’ Tall Story Pictures, the production company that recently produced Barlett’s Adrian Lester and John Simm-fronted Trauma.

The Man is a workplace psychological drama centered around middle management. Nwosu plays Thomas Benson, a hard-working father and husband who works in a business park outside of London. Reliant on bonuses and winning pitches, Benson often finds himself leading the team when trying to win new business. When he freezes during a pitch the fall out is monumental. Determined to win back a big client, Thomas goes to increasingly desperate lengths to remain successful. But as he does, he begins to feel undermined, under attack and out of control. Has he lost his confidence and just feeling paranoid or is his own team, and maybe the wider world, now out to get him?

Catherine Oldfield (Trauma) will executive produce the new series alongside Bartlett. The Man was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is handling international distribution. The series begins filming in September 2018.