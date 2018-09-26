EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show vet and upcoming star of Night School, Al Madrigal, is in discussions to join the Gavin O’Connor-directed Warner Bros. drama Torrance.

The screenplay by Brad Ingelsby centers on a former basketball all-star, played by Ben Affleck, who has lost his wife and family foundation in a struggle with addiction. He attempts to regain his soul and salvation by becoming the coach of a losing high school basketball team at his alma mater before his drinking gets the best of him. The project, which Deadline exclusively announced in June, was previously known as The Has-Been. Torrance is the current working title of the film, though not final.

Madrigal looks to play the role of Dan who is a decent, mild-mannered high school algebra teacher, and is the school’s assistant coach who puts his trust in Affleck’s protagonist after the head coach quits.

Gordon Gray, Jennifer Todd, Ravi Mehta, and O’Connor are producing. Madison Ainley and Mark Ciardi are EPs.

Madrigal is also in a deal at ABC to develop his own show with Finkel & Baer co-producing. This Friday his latest movie Night School opens in which he plays Luis a classmate to Kevin Hart’s struggling student and a pupil in the class taught by Tiffany Haddish’s tough teacher. Madrigal was also a series regular on Showtime’s Los Angeles comedy scene series I’m Dying Up Here.

Madrigal is repped by Brillstein Entertainment, CAA and Karl Austen