Beetlejuice will begin haunting Broadway in March 2019 at the Winter Garden Theatre, producers said today. The official opening will follow in April.

The premiere dates and venue were announced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick). The new musical, based on Tim Burton’s 1988 movie, will have its pre-Broadway world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., with previews beginning Sunday, October 14 and opening on Sunday, November 4.

Directed by Alex Timbers, with a score by Eddie Perfect, book by Scott Brown & Anthony King and choreography by Connor Gallagher, the pre-Broadway engagement stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso as the title character and Lydia, respectively. The characters were played by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the Geffen Company film.

Other previously announced casting includes Kerry Butler and Rob McClure in the roles played in the film by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin. Rounding out the principal cast are Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer, Jill Abramovitz, Danny Rutigliano and Kelvin Moon Loh. Broadway casting has not been confirmed.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” When Lydia calls on a degenerate demon to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with a plan involving exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

According to today’s announcement, Beetlejuice is “ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever…” A ticket-shaped heads-up reads: “Parents Beware. Really F*S#&*G Explicit.”