Joe Iconis’ Be More Chill – the musical that sold-out its 10-week Off Broadway run after a 2015 cast album went viral – will get its anticipated Broadway run. Performances begin Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019, with an official opening on Sunday, March 10, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre.

“The fact that I get to make my Broadway debut as a writer surrounded by so many long-time collaborators and beloved friends both on stage and behind the scenes is a literal dream come true,” says Joe Iconis (NBC’s Smash). “Be More Chill has surprised me and Joe Tracz every step of the way and we can’t believe that our celebration of misfits, losers, and underdogs gets to take up residence on 45th Street.”

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Iconis and a book by Tracz (Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) based on the cult novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

“It’s impossible to remain chill as we announce our Broadway opening later this season,” says lead producer Gerald Goehring. “With audiences traveling from around the country and around the world, we could not have been more thrilled with the outpouring of love we received during our New York premiere engagement off-Broadway.”

The Off Broadway production at the Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center, features Will Roland, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith and Jason SweetTooth Williams. The engagement ends Sept. 30.

A 2015 production at New Jersey’s Two River Theater launched what would become a unique success: A cast album that went viral, with 170 million fans around the world streaming the music. Be More Chill was ranked the second-most talked about musical on Tumblr in 2017, behind Hamilton.

The musical, combining high school comedy, teenage angst and retro sci-fi, chronicles the effect of a mysterious new technology that can turn any geek or outcast into an instantly popular and extremely cool kid.