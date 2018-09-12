The BBC has requested to be friends with Facebook after striking a deal to produce a news show for the social media platform’s Watch service.

BBC News will produce Cut Through The Noise for the nascent platform. The show, which is the first from a non-U.S. news publisher, will tackle a different issue each week, presented from BBC News’ Washington D.C bureau or from the field.

It will be mobile-focused and will be shot using vertical video.

The deal comes after unveiled a raft of news shows in June including CNN’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, Fox News Update and programs from ABC News, Quartz and Univision.

“We’re excited to be working with Facebook on this show,” said Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News. “Social media is an important source of news and information for many Americans, so we are always looking for new ways of bringing our audiences high quality, non-partisan news coverage they can trust from around the world.”