The BBC was at the center of an incident involving a bomb disposal unit this afternoon.

The incident, which has been resolved by police, occurred near the British public broadcaster’s London headquarters Broadcasting House in Central London.

Staff were stopped from entering or leaving the building as a number of controlled explosions were carried out on by a suspicious vehicle, a large orange truck. Roads around the area were closed and were reopened around 6:30pm local time.

The Metropolitan police said, “We were called at 3.15pm to a report of a suspect vehicle on Portland Place in Westminster. The incident has now been stood down and police cordons are being removed. Thanks for your patience as officers worked at the location.”