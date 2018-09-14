EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed multi-hyphenate Jonathan Tropper whose work spans bestselling novels, films and television.

Tropper co-created and executive produced the Cinemax television show Banshee, which ran for four seasons and his latest TV drama, Warrior, executive produced by Justin Lin, will premiere on the pay-cable network in 2019. Warrior is a period crime drama inspired by the writings and work of martial arts icon Bruce Lee that is set during the brutal Tong Wars in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1800s.

Creative Artists Agency

Banshee followed an ex-con who assumed the identity of a slain sheriff in Banshee, a small Pennsylvania town in Amish country. He’s on the lam from a powerful crime lord, but while he’s the top brass in town, he imposes his own brand of justice and practices crime. Tropper directed the Banshee episode “Only One Way a Dogfight Ends”.

As an international bestselling novelist, Tropper has written six novels translated into 30 languages: Plan B, The Book of Joe, Everything Changes, How to Talk to a Widower, This Is Where I Leave You and most recently One Last Thing Before I Go.

Tropper adapted his novel This Is Where I Leave You into a Warner Bros. feature film starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey, and is currently adapting his novel One Last Thing Before I Go. He also produced the movie Irreplaceable You, written by Bess Wohl and directed by Stephanie Laing, which was released on Netflix in February and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michiel Huisman, Steve Coogan, Jacki Weaver and Christopher Walken. Tropper recently produced his original feature script Kodachrome starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis, and Elizabeth Olsen, which was released on Netflix in April.

Tropper continues to be managed by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and his lawyer is Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. He was previously with UTA.