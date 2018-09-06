HBO has renewed comedy series Ballers for a fifth season and Insecure for a fourth season.

The renewals follow the August 12 season premieres for both series.

Created by Stephen Levinson, (HBO’s Boardwalk Empire), Ballers explores the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game. It stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players. Cast also includes series regulars John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall.

Levinson executive produces with Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Rob Weiss, Denis Biggs, Karyn McCarthy and Julian Farino.

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Rae also stars with Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y’lan Noel.

Rae executive produces Insecure with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Jim Kleverweis and Dayna Lynne North.