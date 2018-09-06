The world premiere of Drew Goddard’s starry mystery-thriller Bad Times At The El Royale will close the San Sebastian Film Festival (September 21-29), out of competition.

Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm are among cast fo the pic about seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, who meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Soundtrack comes from Michael Giacchino (Jurassic World) and DoP is Seamus McGarvey (Godzilla).

A coup for San Sebastian, which boasts a strong lineup this year, the movie is Goddard’s second directorial outing, following The Cabin in the Woods. He penned the scripts for Cloverfield, War World Z and The Martian and has produced TV series including Lost, Alias and The Good Place.

Hispano Foxfilm will release in Spain on November 16. Fox has dated it for October 12 in the U.S.