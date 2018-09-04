A whopping three-hour edition of Bachelor in Paradise (1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.18 million viewers) on Monday saw the ABC summer reality series dip to a season low in the demo. Still it was primetime’s top-rated program, giving the network a No. 1 finish for the Labor Day holiday in early Nielsen numbers.

NBC’s two-hour American Ninja Warrior (1.0, 4.8M) from 8-10 PM was the only other show to reach a 1.0 in the demo, off a tenth week-to-week. It was Tuesday’s most watched program, going head to head in the first two hours with Bachelor and Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, (0.5, 2.44M), the latter of which dipped a tenth. NBC finished second on the night overall in the key metrics.

CBS meanwhile had originals of Salvation (0.3, 2.44M) at 9 PM and Elementary (0.5, 3.34M) at 10 PM, both of which were even with last week’s episodes. The CW had new episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.34M) at 8, down a tenth, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 1.06M) at 9, which was even.

Early overall totals, per Nielsen: ABC (1.1, 4.18M), NBC (0.8, 4.04M), CBS (0.5, 3.30M), Fox (0.5, 2.44M) and the CW (0.3, 1.14M).