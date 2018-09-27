Crazy Rich Asians‘ Awkwafina will host Saturday Night Live‘s second show of the season on Oct. 6, making her SNL debut. Seth Meyers, the show’s former Weekend Update co-anchor, will host the third episode on Oct. 13.

Musical guests for the episodes are Grammy Award-nominated Travis Scott, making his first SNL appearance on Oct. 6, and for the Meyers episode, Paul Simon, returning to the show for the 15th time.

The appearance by Simon is of particular note to longtime SNL fans. Lorne Michaels’ old pal was a frequent presence on the show in its early days, and he recently concluded what he’s said is his final tour. His just-released 14th studio album, “In the Blue Light” revisits 10 of his personal favorites from his body of work.

Simon will celebrate his 77th birthday on Oct. 13, the night of his SNL appearance.

This week’s season premiere host is Adam Driver with musical guest Kanye West.