One of the biggest film cliffhangers in cinema history is still a work in progress, and even cast members are in the dark on the final direction.

That’s according to Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the films, and spoke recently on The Marvelists podcast. Ruffalo said that re-shoots on Avengers 4 scheduled for this month will actually be used to “finish” the movie, which is still going through changes.

Ruffalo’s comments indicate that the way the two-part film comes to a conclusion is not quite confirmed. Who lives and who dies is the major plot point of the upcoming second part.

“We’re doing reshoots starting in September, and then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour,” Ruffalo said. “Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots. We’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo indicated directors Anthony and Joe Russo are still figuring things out.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it ’cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism; even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

The directors are using some tactics to keep the surprises going for Avengers 4.

“We were getting dummy scripts. That really blew my mind, because I was like, you have to really go out of your way to give everyone a script that isn’t quite what’s gonna happen, you know… some of us, I think, didn’t even know what we were watching until we were actually watching it, finished.”

Of course, the big question is which of the heroes killed off in the epic ending to Avengers: Infinity War, will be resurrected, and in what fashion.

That remains a matter of massive speculation.