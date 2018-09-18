Netflix is set to produce a live-action series based on Nickelodeon’s mid-2000s animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and is bringing aboard original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as executive producers and showrunners. The new series will be made in partnership with Nickelodeon, with production to start next year.

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005-July 2008, winning an Emmy in 2017 and a Peabody Award among other honors. The series followed main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the destructive war with the Fire Nation. A total of 61 episodes aired.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender,” DiMartino and Konietzko said in a release announcing the project. “We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

The property has spawned a comic book and graphic novel series, and the home video compilation Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Complete Series is nearing $5 million in retail sales since its release earlier this year.

“We are committed to honoring Bryan and Mike’s vision for this retelling and are thrilled to support them on creating a live-action event series, bringing Aang’s epic world of elemental magic to life for global audiences on Netflix,” said Netflix’s Melissa Cobb, VP Kids & Family Content.