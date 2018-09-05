Fresh off of its premiere in Venice, the first trailer for Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate starring Willem Dafoe as the legendary painter Vincent van Gogh has been released.

With Schnabel’s distinct The Diving Bell and the Butterfly style, At Eternity’s Gate follows the life of van Gogh, but is not a traditional cradle-to-the-grave biopic. Written by Schnabel, Jean Claude Carrière, and Louise Kugelberg the film takes a journey into the mind of the artist who, despite skepticism, ridicule, and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art.

As seen in the trailer above, the film, named after one of van Gogh’s famous paintings, also stars Mads Mikkelsen and Oscar Isaac as Schnabel stitches together a collection of scenes based on van Gogh’s letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are invented.

Emmanuelle Seigner, Amira Casar, and Niels Arestrup also star with Jon Kilik producing. At Eternity’s Gate made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will make its North American premiere as the closing night film at the New York Film Festival Oct. 12.

Watch the trailer above.