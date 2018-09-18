“One out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime,” said Ryan Murphy tonight as The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story replicated the success of 2016’s The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and won the Outstanding Limited Series at the 70th Primetime Emmys.

Taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater this evening, the executive producer added that the nine-episode second installment of the FX anthology series was also about homophobia, internalized and externalized.” Murphy declared as well that “it’s about a country that allows hatred to grow unfettered and unchecked.”

Debuting on January 17, Versace starred Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Judith Light and Jon Briones

The most nominated show of the 2018 Emmys, Versace took home a handful of trophies at the Creative Emmys last week, and directing and Lead Actor wins for Murphy and Criss earlier tonight.

The Murphy and Nina Jacobson-executive produced show based on Maureen Orth’s book about the killing of the fashion icon was up against TNT’s The Alienist, Nat Geo’s Genius: Picasso, Netflix’s Godless, and Showtime’s Patrick Melrose in the category.

“We dedicate this award to them,” Murphy said tonight of victims of hate crimes. “We dedicate this award to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws, and mostly, this is for the memory of Jeff and David and Gianni and all those taken too soon,” the wide ranging and now Netflix-bound producer proclaimed.