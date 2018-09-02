Things are starting to get even worse for Asia Argento. CNN has pulled episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown that feature Argento. It’s the latest development since the disgraced #MeToo advocate was accused of sexual assault by Jimmy Bennett.

The news network has pulled two episodes that feature Argento which include the time when Bourdain traveled to Rome, which the late TV host called their “most beautiful show” and Hong Kong, which he deemed a “professional highlight.” According to BuzzFeed News, CNN said that due to the reports surrounding her, they will discontinue airing episodes that feature Argento until further notice.

Bennett, the actor-musician claims he was sexually assaulted by Argento in a Marina del Rey hotel room in 2013 when he was 17. Argento has since denied the accusations saying that she never engaged in a sexual relationship with him, and that she was “deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false.” The Italian actress did, however, confirm that her late boyfriend, Bourdain, paid Bennett as much as $380,000 to stop harassing Argento as part of a shakedown.

In a statement, Bennett said: “I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me. My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself. I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative.”

Argento has also been dropped from the upcoming 12th cycle of The X Factor Italy but is likely to appear in episodes that have already been taped