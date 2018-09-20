The Deuce, Atlanta, Game of Thrones, The Boys in the Band and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert are among the Artios Awards nominees in television, theater and short film announced today by the Casting Society of America.
Recognizing outstanding achievement in casting, the 34th Annual Artios Awards will take place January 31, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles & Stage 48 in New York City.
“It has been an exceptional year on stage and screen,” said Russell Boast, CSA President. “As the profession of casting gains more and more industry recognition we are pleased to announce our first slate of nominees – many of whom have also recently been recognized by our peers at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the American Theatre Wing among many others this awards season.”
All nominees, submitted by CSA members, represent projects that were aired, released or performed between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. Nominees for feature film will be announced early next year.
Also today, CSA announced that Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting will be honored with the Hoyt Bowers Award for their outstanding contribution to the casting profession. UDK has been nominated for 22 Artios Awards over the last 30 years.
The full list of television, theatre, short form series and short film nominees are:
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
Atypical – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate), Rachel Dill (Associate)
Barry – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate
GLOW – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate) Betsy Fippinger (Associate)
Young Sheldon – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Peter Pappas
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Claws – Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Jenn Presser, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)
The Chi – Carmen Cuba, Christal Karge (Location Casting), Marisa Ross (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate), Jenn Noyes (Associate)
The Deuce – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
The Looming Tower – Avy Kaufman
TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY
Atlanta – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
Better Things – Felicia Fasano, Tara Nostramo (Associate)
Dear White People – Kim Coleman Grace and Frankie – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)
Insecure – Victoria Thomas
TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA
Game of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
The Americans – Rori Bergman, Dayna Katz (Associate)
The Crown – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
The Handmaid’s Tale – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
This Is Us – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
LIMITED SERIES
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace – Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright
Black Mirror – Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Additional U.S. Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)
Godless – Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes (Native American Casting, Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)
Patrick Melrose – Nina Gold
The Sinner – Cami Patton, Jennifer Lare, Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein, Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Blair Foster (Associate)
FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE
Fahrenheit 451 – Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
Flint – Susan Edelman
Menendez: Blood Brothers – Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Sherie Hernandez (Associate)
The Kissing Booth – Gary M. Zuckerbrod, Mito Skellern (Location Casting)
Paterno – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY
A Christmas Story Live – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rachel Hoffman, Rachel Dill (Associate)
Drunk History – Melissa DeLizia
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin Nickelodeon’s Sizzling Summer Camp Special – Julie Rose, Ann Maney, Lindsay Klein (Associate)
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
A Series of Unfortunate Events – David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate) Alexa & Katie – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block
Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
Fuller House – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)
School of Rock – Suzanne Goddard-Smythe
TELEVISION ANIMATION
Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson
Bob’s Burgers – Julie Ashton-Barson
Boss Baby – Ania O’Hare
Rick and Morty – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee
SpongeBob Squarepants – Gene Vassilaros
Trolls: The Beat Goes On – Ania O’Hare, Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee
REALITY SERIES
Born This Way – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper
Project Runway – Sasha Alpert
Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan Oguz RuPaul’s Drag Race – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte
The Voice – Michelle McNulty
SHORT FILM
Akeda – Becky Silverman, Lisa Zambetti
Emergency – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
Lucy in the Sky – Jen Rudin
The Lost – Matthew Lessall
The Zim – Jessica Sherman
SHORT FORM SERIES
I Love Bekka & Lucy – Angela Terry, Barbara Stordahl, Lisa Bourne
Overdue – Sherrie Henderson, Vanessa Knight (Associate)
Relationship Status – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
The Off Season – Shayna Sherwood, Nickole Doro
Zac & Mia – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA
1984 – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini (Associate)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Jim Carnahan
Junk – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
Meteor Shower – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
The Parisian Woman – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL
Escape to Margaritaville – Rachel Hoffman
Frozen – Bernard Telsey, Rachel Hoffman, Cesar A. Rocha
Mean Girls – Bethany Knox
Prince of Broadway – Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA
The Boys in the Band – David Caparelliotis
Angels in America – Jim Carnahan
Lobby Hero – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell
Children of a Lesser God – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell, Bernard Telsey
M Butterfly – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL
Carousel – Bernard Telsey, Craig Burns
My Fair Lady – Bernard Telsey, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)
Once On This Island – Craig Burns
NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
A Letter to Harvey Milk – Stephanie Klapper
Jerry Springer – The Opera – Rebecca Scholl, Cesar A. Rocha
Jersey Boys – Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate) KPOP – Henry Russell Bergstein
Our Lady of 121st Street – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
The Sting – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)
School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA
Animal – Lauren Port
At Home at the Zoo – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port Hangman – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell
Jesus Hopped the A Train – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
Transfers – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
REGIONAL THEATRE
12 Angry Men – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
Actually – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell
Angels in America – Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)
The Cake – Karyn Casl
The Graduate – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
LOS ANGELES THEATRE
Belleville – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Henry IV – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)
Our Town – Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
Significant Other – Phyllis Schuringa
The Pride – Eric Souliere
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Assassins – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
Candide – Rachel Hoffman
In the Heights – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl
Mamma Mia! – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
West Side Story In Concert – Stephanie Klapper
THEATRE TOURS
Bright Star – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Michael Donovan, Howie Cherpakov, Richie Ferris (Associate)
Hamilton – Bethany Knox
School of Rock – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)
The Color Purple – Rebecca Scholl
The Humans – Carrie Gardner
Waitress – Patrick Goodwin