The Deuce, Atlanta, Game of Thrones, The Boys in the Band and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert are among the Artios Awards nominees in television, theater and short film announced today by the Casting Society of America.

Recognizing outstanding achievement in casting, the 34th Annual Artios Awards will take place January 31, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles & Stage 48 in New York City.

“It has been an exceptional year on stage and screen,” said Russell Boast, CSA President. “As the profession of casting gains more and more industry recognition we are pleased to announce our first slate of nominees – many of whom have also recently been recognized by our peers at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the American Theatre Wing among many others this awards season.”

All nominees, submitted by CSA members, represent projects that were aired, released or performed between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. Nominees for feature film will be announced early next year.

Also today, CSA announced that Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting will be honored with the Hoyt Bowers Award for their outstanding contribution to the casting profession. UDK has been nominated for 22 Artios Awards over the last 30 years.

The full list of television, theatre, short form series and short film nominees are:

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

Atypical – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate), Rachel Dill (Associate)

Barry – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate

GLOW – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate) Betsy Fippinger (Associate)

Young Sheldon – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Peter Pappas

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Claws – Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Jenn Presser, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)

The Chi – Carmen Cuba, Christal Karge (Location Casting), Marisa Ross (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate), Jenn Noyes (Associate)

The Deuce – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

The Looming Tower – Avy Kaufman

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

Atlanta – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

Better Things – Felicia Fasano, Tara Nostramo (Associate)

Dear White People – Kim Coleman Grace and Frankie – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

Insecure – Victoria Thomas

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

Game of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

The Americans – Rori Bergman, Dayna Katz (Associate)

The Crown – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

The Handmaid’s Tale – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

This Is Us – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

LIMITED SERIES

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace – Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright

Black Mirror – Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Additional U.S. Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

Godless – Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes (Native American Casting, Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

Patrick Melrose – Nina Gold

The Sinner – Cami Patton, Jennifer Lare, Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein, Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Blair Foster (Associate)

FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE

Fahrenheit 451 – Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

Flint – Susan Edelman

Menendez: Blood Brothers – Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Sherie Hernandez (Associate)

The Kissing Booth – Gary M. Zuckerbrod, Mito Skellern (Location Casting)

Paterno – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

A Christmas Story Live – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rachel Hoffman, Rachel Dill (Associate)

Drunk History – Melissa DeLizia

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin Nickelodeon’s Sizzling Summer Camp Special – Julie Rose, Ann Maney, Lindsay Klein (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

A Series of Unfortunate Events – David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate) Alexa & Katie – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

Fuller House – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)

School of Rock – Suzanne Goddard-Smythe

TELEVISION ANIMATION

Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson

Bob’s Burgers – Julie Ashton-Barson

Boss Baby – Ania O’Hare

Rick and Morty – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

SpongeBob Squarepants – Gene Vassilaros

Trolls: The Beat Goes On – Ania O’Hare, Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

Born This Way – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper

Project Runway – Sasha Alpert

Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan Oguz RuPaul’s Drag Race – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte

The Voice – Michelle McNulty

SHORT FILM

Akeda – Becky Silverman, Lisa Zambetti

Emergency – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

Lucy in the Sky – Jen Rudin

The Lost – Matthew Lessall

The Zim – Jessica Sherman

SHORT FORM SERIES

I Love Bekka & Lucy – Angela Terry, Barbara Stordahl, Lisa Bourne

Overdue – Sherrie Henderson, Vanessa Knight (Associate)

Relationship Status – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Off Season – Shayna Sherwood, Nickole Doro

Zac & Mia – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

1984 – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini (Associate)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Jim Carnahan

Junk – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

Meteor Shower – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

The Parisian Woman – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

Escape to Margaritaville – Rachel Hoffman

Frozen – Bernard Telsey, Rachel Hoffman, Cesar A. Rocha

Mean Girls – Bethany Knox

Prince of Broadway – Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Boys in the Band – David Caparelliotis

Angels in America – Jim Carnahan

Lobby Hero – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

Children of a Lesser God – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell, Bernard Telsey

M Butterfly – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Carousel – Bernard Telsey, Craig Burns

My Fair Lady – Bernard Telsey, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

Once On This Island – Craig Burns

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

A Letter to Harvey Milk – Stephanie Klapper

Jerry Springer – The Opera – Rebecca Scholl, Cesar A. Rocha

Jersey Boys – Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate) KPOP – Henry Russell Bergstein

Our Lady of 121st Street – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

The Sting – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

Animal – Lauren Port

At Home at the Zoo – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port Hangman – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

Jesus Hopped the A Train – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

Transfers – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

REGIONAL THEATRE

12 Angry Men – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Actually – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

Angels in America – Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)

The Cake – Karyn Casl

The Graduate – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Belleville – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Henry IV – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

Our Town – Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

Significant Other – Phyllis Schuringa

The Pride – Eric Souliere

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Assassins – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

Candide – Rachel Hoffman

In the Heights – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl

Mamma Mia! – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

West Side Story In Concert – Stephanie Klapper

THEATRE TOURS

Bright Star – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Michael Donovan, Howie Cherpakov, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Hamilton – Bethany Knox

School of Rock – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

The Color Purple – Rebecca Scholl

The Humans – Carrie Gardner

Waitress – Patrick Goodwin