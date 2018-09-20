Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane just added a medical menace to its staff: Jeremy Davies will portray the nefarious Dr. John Deegan in The CW’s upcoming DC crossover event that will draw Green Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl to Gotham City.

The annual DC/WBTV crossover is a three-night event that kicks off with The Flash at 8 PM on Sunday, December 9, followed by Arrow at 8 PM December 10 and capped off with Supergirl on December 11.

Davies was a recent regular on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. He also appeared in the season finale of the critically acclaimed Starz production of American Gods and in Showtime’s relaunch of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. He can be seen in November in Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built.

Davies may be best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of a rural Kentucky outlaw named Dickie Bennett on the F/X series Justified. Davies logged three seasons on J.J. Abram’s groundbreaking ABC series Lost as Daniel Faraday, a favorite of both fans and critics. He made his feature debut in David O Russell’s Spanking the Monkey and followed it up playing the feckless Corp. Upham in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan.

Davies is represented by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Karl Austen