EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood has responded bigly to Armando Iannucci’s White House feature pitch. Deadline understands that eight studios have shown interest in making a movie based on The Death of Stalin director and Veep creator’s Twitter musings.

I hear that Iannucci has already received one “big offer” this morning for his Dave-meets-Wag The Dog-style offering.

Earlier this week, British writer and director tweeted an idea for a comedy about Donald Trump being removed from the White House.

“Film pitch… Trump drugged and moved to a replica White House, where he carries on thinking he’s governing. Millions spent on hiring actors to play his staff, Senators, news anchors, people at rallies. There you go. Studios, your highest bid please,” Iannucci wrote on the social media site.

The idea, which Iannucci decided should be called Fake America Great Again, thanks to one of his followers, soon snowballed. Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus responded that she would be on board, while Catastrophe co-creator and star Rob Delaney similarly got involved.

“Er…looks like Hollywood’s interested. Now what do we do?,” Iannucci added. Make the movie, Armando, it seems.

Iannucci, who is currently making space pilot Avenue 5 (w/t) starring Hugh Laurie and Suzy Nakamura for HBO, is repped by UTA for films.