The Death of Stalin director Armando Iannucci has revealed that Hollywood is “interested” in his Dave-style comedy pitch about Donald Trump being removed from The White House.

The Thick of It creator pitched the idea on Twitter and it seems to have snowballed with stars including Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus getting on board.

“Film pitch… Trump drugged and moved to a replica Whitehouse, where he carries on thinking he’s governing. Millions spent on hiring actors to play his staff, Senators, news anchors, people at rallies. There you go. Studios, your highest bid please,” Iannucci tweeted.

Iannucci has decided the title of the film, which has echoes of the 1993 Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver-fronted Dave, should be Fake America Great Again, as suggested by one of his Twitter followers.

Seinfeld star Louis-Dreyfus soon responded that she was “in” and Iannucci asked her whether she would play the real President in the film.

“Er…looks like Hollywood’s interested. Now what do we do?,” he added.

Over to the studios…