During Aretha Franklin’s funeral service Friday, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III was accused of inappropriately touching pop singer Ariana Grande. He has since apologized and said it was unintentional.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast,” Ellis told the Associated Press. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

After Grande finished her rendition of Franklin’s hit, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” Ellis was talking to Grande and put his arm around her. He thanked her for performing and joked that he wasn’t familiar with Grande or her music.

When photos and video circulated of the two of them it looked as though Ellis was grabbing her breast and Twitter started to react, starting the trending hashtag: #RespectAriana.

Grande was one of many performers to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul at the service. In addition to the singer, musicians such as Faith Hill, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, the Clark Sisters, Chaka Khan, and Stevie Wonder took the stage to honor the music legend. Franklin died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer.