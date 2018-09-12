Ooops. Apple appears to have inadvertently leaked details of the coming generation of iPhones, and new Apple Watch Series 4, on its own product sitemap ahead of today’s hardware announcement.

The official unveiling happens at 10 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, which Apple will stream live on its website and, for the first time, on Twitter.

But the website ATH found an XML file for Apple’s online store that seems to confirm the names of the upcoming devices — iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max — and provide details about display sizes, color options and storage capacity.

The file also mentions the Apple Watch Series 4 by name, and indicates that the new watch bands will be available in wider sizes. That file has since been pulled, with a message that the Apple Store is busy making updates.

Apple Store Apple

The usually secretive Apple holds this kind of information close to the vest, to ensure maximum publicity from the assembled press. Just yesterday, a writer for the tech site 9to5mac, Guilherme Rambo, found some marketing images by guessing at the likely web link, based on prior years’ announcements. The photos have been removed.

So, about those marketing images: they came from the recap section of the special event website. I used the URL pattern from the last event and guessed the device’s names. Apple took them down immediately after we published. pic.twitter.com/5ywgetkAbx — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 11, 2018

Deadline reached out to Apple for comment. We’re waiting to hear.